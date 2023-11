Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Kevin Landaverde, 14, has died after he and six other teens were involved in a motor vehicle accident on Nov. 20 when the SUV they were traveling in struck a tree. The driver, a 17-year-old, was arrested on the scene under suspicion of DUI, however, charges have not been filed.

Four of the other passengers still remain in the hospital. The victim was an eighth-grader at Longfellow Middle School.