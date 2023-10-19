MARYLAND NEWS – Governor Wes Moore announces quarterly meetings with state mayors

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

During his keynote address at the Maryland Municipal League Excellence in Leadership Fall Conference on Tuesday, Maryland Gov. Wes Moore announced his plan for quarterly meetings with state mayors starting in 2024. “We need to be able to hear from you what’s going on,” said Moore.

Moore also announced his support for the Maryland municipality’s authorization to create tourism zones. Currently, Maryland municipalities don’t have the power to create tourism zones and are depending on amendments to the current state law. The Maryland General Assembly will meet in January and the governor is expected to promote municipalities receiving said authority.





