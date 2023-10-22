VIRGINIA NEWS – Former Virginia House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn announces bid for congressional seat

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Former Virginia House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn announced that she will be running for Virginia’s 10th Congressional District seat. The seat is being vacated by Rep. Jennifer Wexton who announced that she would not be seeking reelection after her term ends after being diagnosed with Progressive Supra-nuclear Palsy. Filler-Corn has been a member of the Virginia House of Delegates since 2010.

“I am devastated to learn of my friend Rep. Jennifer Waxton’s diagnosis,” Filler-Corn shared on social media. “In recent weeks, I have heard many Democrats across Virginia’s 10th Congressional District urging me to keep serving and to run for this seat. After careful consideration I have decided to do just that.”





