VIRGINIA NEWS – Father will receive 'Hero's Award Proclamation' for saving daughter from fire

VIRGINIA NEWS – Father will receive ‘Hero’s Award Proclamation’ for saving daughter from fire

By on Featured, Features, Virginia News

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Dominic Walker received third-degree burns after he rushed back into a house that was on fire to save his daughter who was still trapped inside. Walker had kicked out a window to escape the home after it blew up but rushed back into the flames once he realized that his daughter was still inside. Walker was placed under a medically induced coma for three weeks after the fire and his daughter, Mariah, suffered first-degree burns.

“I had to go in there and do that,” Walker said about saving his daughter. Prince William County will honor Walker with the “Hero’s Award Proclamation” in a ceremony on Nov. 4.



