MARYLAND NEWS – House fire leaves 2 dead and a child hospitalized in Prince George’s County

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Two people are dead and a child is hospitalized after a fire broke out on Monday night in Brandywine, Maryland. Prince George’s County Fire/EMS responded to a scene where they found a two-story home “fully involved” with the roof already collapsing in.

The home was located in a rural area and the response time from the fire station was about 10 minutes. Firefighters had to call for three water tankers to fight the flames as there weren’t any fire hydrants in the area. Officials are still trying to determine the cause, and they have not yet released the names of those killed.





