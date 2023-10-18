WASHINGTON, D.C. NEWS – DC voter records exposed in data breach

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

The D.C. Board of Elections announced fewer than 4,000 voter records were exposed in a data breach. On Oct. 5 the board became aware that a hacking group, RansomVC claimed to have breached the board’s records. The breached records were from August 9, 2019 to January 25, 2022. They contained “information from voters who participated in DCBOE’s canvass process which is conducted every odd-numbered year to ensure the voter roll is up-to-date.”

The board is working with the Department of Homeland Security, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Multi-State Information Sharing and Analysis Center, and the Office of the Chief Technology Officer to resolve the issue. The board has also taken down the website and replaced it with a maintenance page.





