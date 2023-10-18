NATIONAL NEWS – Federal judge imposes a gag order on Donald Trump

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Judge Tanya Chutkan placed a gag order on former President Donald Trump after his continuous attacks against potential witnesses, prosecutors, and court staff. Chutkan is overseeing the 2020 election interference case against Trump.

“This is not about whether I like the language Mr. Trump uses. This is about language that presents a danger to the administration of justice,” Chutkan said. During a campaign stop in Iowa, Trump called the gag order “unconstitutional” and said he would appeal the ruling. “I’m not allowed to criticize people… so we’ll see. We’ll appeal it and we’ll see.”





