MARYLAND NEWS – Baltimore priest dismissed after sexual harassment settlement

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Father Paschal Morlino, 85, has been removed as the pastor of St. Benedict Church in southwest Baltimore. The Archdiocese of Baltimore allegedly dismissed Morlino after they were notified of a payment he made in 2018 to settle harassment allegations. Morlino had served as pastor for nearly 40 years.

In a statement the Archdiocese of Baltimore said, “The 2018 complaint centered on Fr. Morlino’s alleged sexual harassment of an adult man; however, at the time of the complaint the man was deceased, and therefore the third-party allegation could not be corroborated.” Morlino confirmed that he paid $200,000 to settle, but claims that he didn’t do anything wrong, he “wanted to keep him quiet, to be rid of him, because he was just stirring up trouble.”





