WORLD NEWS – Russia’s Vladimir Putin in Beijing to support China’s Xi Jinping

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Beijing on Tuesday to show his support for the 10th anniversary of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s Belt and Road Initiative. The Belt and Road Initiative is an infrastructure project that aims to connect Asia, Africa, and Europe via land and maritime routes.

Putin and Xi have developed their relationship over the years and Xi visited Putin in Moscow back in March. “In my opinion, the main advantage of the cooperation concept proposed by China is that within the framework of cooperation, no one imposes anything on others,” Putin told Chinese media.





