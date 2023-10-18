MARYLAND NEWS – Demonstrators clash over proposed tipped wages bill in Montgomery County

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Demonstrators attended a public hearing in Montgomery County, Maryland over a proposal to change how tipped workers are paid. Dueling supporters showed up, with some asking for one fair wage and others asking to keep their tips. The proposal would slowly eliminate tip credit by $2 every year until 2028 when it’s fully eliminated and businesses would have to pay workers the full minimum wage regardless of tips.

Those in opposition to the bill fear that restaurants may cut employees due to increased costs while those in favor say that the increased minimum wage would be a security for workers. The Montgomery County Council has scheduled another session to discuss the proposal again in January.





