MARYLAND NEWS – Maryland medical waste company to pay $1 million fine for exposing public to biohazards

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Curtis Bay Energy, a south Baltimore incineration plant for medical waste has pleaded guilty to 40 criminal counts of environment-related charges. Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown announced that the company has agreed to pay $1 million in fines and an additional $750,000 to support environmental cleanup efforts in Curtis Bay.

The company failed to properly incinerate the medical waste from hospitals, laboratories, and other medical facilities before transporting it along state roads, leading to biohazardous materials leakage. “During the transports, the trailers leaked fluid, so much so that it got on investigators cars and windshields as they trailed behind the truck conducting surveillance,” said Katie Dorian, Chief of the Criminal Division at the Office of the Attorney General. “Curtis Bay Energy remains committed to increasing its investment for preventative maintenance and workforce training and to honor its place in the community and region,” said company spokesperson Kelly Love.





