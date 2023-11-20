MARYLAND NEWS – Former Pentagon officer sentenced to 25 years for fatally shooting two men

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

David Hall Dixon, 42, has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for two counts of second-degree murder for fatally shooting two men in 2021. Dixon was off-duty when he fatally shot James Johnson and Dominique Williams in the parking lot of Takoma Park Overlook Condominiums. According to Montgomery County Police, Dixon claimed that he thought the men were attempting to break into a parked van.

“I am remorseful. I’ll be remorseful for the rest of my life. I take full responsibility for my actions. I instinctively reacted given my law enforcement training,” Dixon told the victims’ families. Dixon will be eligible for parole after serving half of his sentence.





