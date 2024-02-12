MARYLAND NEWS – Former Governor Larry Hogan announces Senate bid

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Former Maryland Governor Larry Hogan announced Friday that he is running for the U.S. Senate this year. Hogan served two terms as governor, from 2015 to 2023.

“I’m running for the United States Senate to fight for Maryland and fix the broken politics in Washington,” said Hogan in a post to social media. “Enough is enough. We can do so much better, but not if we keep electing the same kind of typical partisan politicians. That’s why I’m running – not to serve one party – but to stand up to both parties, fight for Maryland, and fix our nation’s broken politics. It’s what I did as Maryland’s governor, and it’s exactly how I’ll serve Maryland in the United States Senate. Let’s get back to work.”





