NATIONAL NEWS – Women killed after opening fire in Joel Osteen’s megachurch

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Officers shot and killed a woman after she opened fire inside Joel Osteen’s Texas megachurch on Sunday. The shooting occurred just before the church’s 2 p.m. Spanish service began. The suspect injured two other people during the shooting, a man in his 50s and a five-year-old boy.

“We’re going to stay strong and we’re going to continue to, to move forward,” said Osteen. “There are forces of evil, but the forces that are for us — the forces of God — are stronger than that. So we’re going to keep going strong and just, you know, doing what God’s called us to do: lift people up and give hope to the world.”





