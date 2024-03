Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Sandra Crouch, a Grammy-winning gospel performer died on March 17 at age 81. She passed away from complications from radiation for a non-cancerous brain lesion.

Sandra and her late twin brother Andraé Crouch performed together in The COGICS during the 1960s. Sandra released three solo albums which all received Grammy nominations. She won a Grammy in 1984 for the best Soul Gospel Performance for her album “We Sing Praises.”