ENTERTAINMENT NEWS – Federal agents raid Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ homes, reportedly handcuffs sons

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Agents with the Department of Homeland Security raided the homes belonging to Sean “Diddy” Combs in Los Angeles and Miami on Monday. Combs is currently under federal investigation by departments Transnational Organized Crime Division following lawsuits filed against him with allegations of sexual assault and sex trafficking.

In a statement, Combs’ lawyer Aaron Dyer said: “Yesterday, there was a gross overuse of military-level force as search warrants were executed at Mr. Combs’ residences. There is no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities or the way his children and employees were treated.” During the raid, reportedly, Combs’ two sons on the properties were handcuffed.

In November, Combs settled a suit with her former girlfriend Casandra “Cassie” Ventura. Ventura alleged that Combs had sexually assaulted her. Combs has proclaimed his innocence of the claims.





