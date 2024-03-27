MARYLAND NEWS – 3 middle schoolers charged with hate crimes after displaying swastikas and Hitler Nazi salutes

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Three middle school students — all 13 — at Plum Point Middle School in Calvert County have been charged with hate crimes. The students displayed swastikas, made derogatory remarks to a classmate about their religion, and performed Nazi salutes. The harassment began in December. There were multiple requests for it to stop before the victim filed a report with the Maryland State Police.

State’s Attorney Robert Harvey said in a statement, “Maryland was founded on the principle of religious toleration.” He continued, “It is frankly astonishing that nearly 400 years later some people continue to persecute others based upon their religion.”





