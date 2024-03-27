Trending
The DC Spotlight Newspaper
The DC Spotlight Newspaper
You are at:»»MARYLAND NEWS – 3 middle schoolers charged with hate crimes after displaying swastikas and Hitler Nazi salutes

MARYLAND NEWS – 3 middle schoolers charged with hate crimes after displaying swastikas and Hitler Nazi salutes

0
By on Featured, DAILY NEWS, Features, Maryland News

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Three middle school students — all 13 — at Plum Point Middle School in Calvert County have been charged with hate crimes. The students displayed swastikas, made derogatory remarks to a classmate about their religion, and performed Nazi salutes. The harassment began in December. There were multiple requests for it to stop before the victim filed a report with the Maryland State Police. 

State’s Attorney Robert Harvey said in a statement, “Maryland was founded on the principle of religious toleration.” He continued, “It is frankly astonishing that nearly 400 years later some people continue to persecute others based upon their religion.”



Share.

About Author

avatar

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

Social Widgets powered by AB-WebLog.com.