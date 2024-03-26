MARYLAND NEWS – Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge collapses after ship crash, rescue efforts underway

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed early Tuesday morning after a cargo ship crashed into it. Eight people were on the bridge when it collapsed and two were rescued from the water. The cargo ship crew did send out a mayday call notifying authorities that they experienced a power outage before the crash, according to Maryland Governor Wes Moore. Rescue teams are actively searching for six missing people in the water, according to authorities.

Governor Moore briefed reporters on Tuesday, “The preliminary investigation points to an accident, we haven’t seen any credible evidence of a terrorist attack.” He continued, “I’m thankful for the folks who — once the warning came up and once the notification came up that there was a mayday — who literally by being able to stop cars from coming over the bridge… these people are heroes. They saved lives last night.





