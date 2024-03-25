WORLD NEWS – At least 137 killed in Moscow concert hall shooting by ISIS-K terrorists

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

At least 137 people have died after a shooting at the Crocus City concert hall in Moscow, Russia on Friday. More than 140 more were injured after gunmen entered the hall and opened fire before setting the venue on fire. All four of the suspected perpetrators have been arrested and all are foreign citizens, according to Russian officials. ISIS – K has claimed responsibility for massacre.

“All the perpetrators, organizers and those who ordered this crime will be justly and inevitably punished,” said Russian President Vladimir Putin. “We will identify and punish everyone who stands behind the terrorists who prepared this atrocity, this strike against Russia, against our people.”





