NATIONAL NEWS – Trump’s bond in civil fraud case gets reduced by appeals court

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

An appeals court ruled on Monday that former President Donald Trump would receive an additional 10 days to pay a reduced bond of $175 million to appeal the $464 million judgment in his civil fraud case. The $464 million bond was originally due today prior to the ruling on Monday.

“I greatly respect the decision of the appellate division,” said Trump. “ I’ll post the $175 million in cash or bonds or security or whatever is necessary very quickly within the 10 days, and I thank the appellate division for acting quickly.”





