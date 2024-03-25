NATIONAL NEWS – Boeing CEO and chairman to step down from company

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun announced on Monday that he would be stepping down from his role by the end of the year. Boeing’s chairman, Larry Kellner, is also stepping down and not seeking reelection as a board director. Both departures come as the company deals with problems with several of its airplanes.

“The eyes of the world are on us,” said Calhoun in a statement. “And I know we will come through this moment a better company, building on all the learnings we accumulated as we worked together to rebuild Boeing over the last number of years.”





