VIRGINIA NEWS – 12 monkeypox cases reported in Virginia since the start of 2024

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Virginia Department of Health has reported 12 cases of mpox since the start of the year. Mpox is contagious rash illness that is caused by the monkeypox virus. The department recommends that anyone at a high risk of exposure to mpox to get the vaccine.

Virginia Department of Health director Brandy Darby said, “From public perspective, when you don’t hear a lot about cases, you think the risk is gone. We knew that the virus was still being transmitted because we would see the occasional cases pop up.” She continued, “Anyone can get mpox and we’ve seen that with our newest cases.”





