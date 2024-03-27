WORLD NEWS – Netanyahu cancels Israeli delegation’s trip to U.S. following UN ceasefire vote

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has announced that he will not send the Israeli delegation to the U.S. to discuss Israel’s military plans for a ground invasion into Rafah. The announcement comes after the U.S. voted “abstained” during the United Nations Security Council resolution vote calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza during Ramadan for the remaining two weeks.

Netanyahu’s office said, “This withdrawal hurts both the war effort and the effort to release the hostages, because it gives Hamas hope that international pressure will allow them to accept a ceasefire without the release of our hostages.” Netanyahu previously warned that he would not send the delegation unless the U.S. vetoed the ceasefire vote.





