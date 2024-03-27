NATIONAL NEWS – Judge issues gag order on Trump in hush money trial

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

New York Judge Juan Merchan imposed a gag order on former President Donald Trump in his criminal hush money trial. Under the gag order, Trump can not make statements about jurors or witnesses in the upcoming trial. Judge Merchan also included that Trump can not make statements about court staff or their family members.

Following the order, Trump posted on social media, “Judge Juan Merchan, who is suffering from an acute case of Trump Derangement Syndrome (whose daughter represents Crooked Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Adam “Shifty” Schiff, and other Radical Liberals, has just posted a picture of me behind bars, her obvious goal, and makes it completely impossible for me to get a fair trial) has now issued another illegal, un-American, unConstitutional “order,” as he continues to try and take away my Rights.” He continued, “This Judge, by issuing a vicious “Gag Order,” is wrongfully attempting to deprive me of my First Amendment Right to speak out against the Weaponization of Law Enforcement, including the fact that Crooked Joe Biden, Merrick Garland, and their Hacks and Thugs are tracking and following me all across the Country, obsessively trying to persecute me, while everyone knows I have done nothing wrong!”





