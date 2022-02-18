LEGAL ANNOUNCEMENT – E. L. Haynes Public Charter School – Software Management System

E.L. Haynes Public Charter School

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

Extended Day Software Management System

E.L. Haynes Public Charter School is accepting proposals to procure a childcare software management system that leverages our ability to streamline and centralize cross-campus extended day operations, improves parent satisfaction, supports accounts receivable, enhances program productivity, and reduces operational costs.

Proposals are due via email to Kristin Yochum no later than 5:00 PM on March 11, 2022. We will notify the final vendors of selection and schedule work to be completed. The RFP with bidding requirements can be obtained by contacting:

Kristin Yochum

E.L. Haynes Public Charter School

Phone: 202.667-4446 ext 3504

Email: kyochum@elhaynes.org