PRESS RELEASE – OnPoint Consulting Awarded ACC C2ISR Staff Support Contract

Information Gateways Inc. (IGI) and OnPoint Consulting Inc. (OnPoint) InfoPoint Joint Venture Awarded ACC C2ISR Staff Support Contract

Newport News, VA (1/28/22) – InfoPoint announced the award of the US Air Force HQ ACC Command and Control, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (C2ISR) Staff Support Contract procured through the GSA OASIS Small Business IDIQ Contract.

Under this 5- year contract, InfoPoint will support the Headquarters Air Combat Command (HQ ACC)

Operations Directorate (ACC/A3) primarily supporting the Air Operations Center (AOC), Control and

Reporting Center (CRC), Battle Control Center (BCC), Integrated Air and Missile Defense (IAMD), Joint Surveillance Target Attack Radar System (JSTARS), Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS), E-11 Battlefield Airborne Communications Node (BACN), and Airborne Reconnaissance Operations.

InfoPoint will provide operations, combat integration, and programming support, as well as requirements analysis, application testing, training, and functional management. In addition, InfoPoint will manage the ATO & ATC requirements and processes of the various ACC programs.

“We recognize the critical importance of the ACC mission which is vital to our national security. Our support to the ACC warfighter builds on our 30 years of cyber and IT support to the federal agencies and DoD”, stated Tim Smith, President of OnPoint Consulting.

Sunil Monga, President of IGI said, “InfoPoint looks forward to supporting ACC in the coming years. Through this strategic relationship, our Air Force customer will gain access to the combined capabilities and resources of OnPoint and IGI to meet their mission requirements.”

About OnPoint Consulting, Inc.

We are a wholly owned subsidiary of Sapient Government Services, Inc. delivering secure IT infrastructure, enterprise systems, and solutions for the U.S. federal government. Our specialized strategy, cyber, and technology capabilities are changing the way our clients improve performance, effectively deliver results, and manage risk. OnPoint holds ISO 9001, ISO 20000, and ISO 27001 certifications and a CMMI Maturity Level 3 rating in both development and services.