Fencing around the U.S. Capitol in preparation for supporters of January 6 riot

Photo: DC Spotlight Newspaper/Wendy Thompson

On Saturday, protestors and Trump supporters will take to the streets of Washington, D.C. in support of the insurrectionist who stormed into Congress on January 6 and were jailed. Reinforced fencing has again been placed around the Capitol in preparation for the event dubbed “Justice for J6”.

On Saturday, September 18, only members of Congress and congressional staff will be admitted.

The Department of Defense is offering support from the National Guard. The Capitol Police will work in conjunction with the military if necessary. There will be extensive road closures.

No parking

3rd Street, from Constitution Avenue NW to Independence Avenue SW

Constitution Avenue, from 3rd Street NW to Louisiana Avenue NW

Pennsylvania Avenue, from Constitution Avenue NW to 3rd Street NW

Maryland Avenue from Independence Avenue SW to 3rd Street SW

I Street, from 15th Street NW to 17th Street NW

H Street, from 15th Street NW to 17th Street NW

17th Street, from Constitution Avenue NW to L Street NW (west side of Farragut Square)

17th Street from I Street NW to K Street NW (east side of Farragut Square)

15th Street from Constitution Avenue NW to L Street NW (east side of McPherson Square)

15th Street from I Street to K Street NW (west side of McPherson Square)

Connecticut Avenue from H Street NW to L Street NW

Vermont Avenue from H Street NW to L Street NW

Third Street NW from Constitution Avenue NW to Independence Avenue NW

Streets closed to vehicle traffic