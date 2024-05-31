NATIONAL NEWS – West Virginia Democrat Sen. Joe Manchin registers with Independent Party

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-WV, announced Friday that he is now registered as an independent. Last year Manchin announced that he would not be seeking reelection.

Manchin said, “Today, our national politics are broken and neither party is willing to compromise to find common ground.” He continued, “To stay true to myself and remain committed to put country before party, I have decided to register as an independent with no party affiliation and continue to fight for America’s sensible majority.”





