SPORTS NEWS – Former NBA player Drew Gordon dies in car accident at age 33

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Former NBA player Drew Gordon died Thursday at age 33 in a car accident, according to his agent Calvin Andrews. Gordon is the older brother of Denver Nuggets star Aaron Gordon.

The Denver Nuggets said, “The Denver Nuggets organization is devastated to learn about the tragic passing of Drew Gordon. Drew was far too young to leave this world, but his legacy will forever live on through his three beautiful children and all of his loved ones.” The statement continued, “Our hearts are with Aaron and the Gordon family during this extremely difficult time.” Gordon is survived by his wife, Angela, and three children.





