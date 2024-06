Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Felicia Barnes made history as the first African American female battalion chief for Fairfax County Fire and Rescue. Barnes has been a member of Fairfax County Fire and Rescue for more than 21 years.

Barnes said, “I am so honored to be the first Black female battalion chief.” She continued, “I never thought that Fire and Rescue was even an option or a thought process in my head.”