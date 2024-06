Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Corey Smedley has been named fire chief for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service. Smedley was previously the fire chief of Alexandria, Virginia’s fire department.

Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich nominated Smedley for the position. Elrich said, “I’m thrilled to nominate Corey Smedley, a leader with over 33 years in fire service, as the next Chief of Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services.”