NATIONAL NEWS – U.S. District Judge Larry Hicks killed by vehicle outside Nevada courthouse

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

United States District Court Judge Larry Hicks was killed Wednesday after he was struck by a vehicle outside near the federal courthouse in Reno, Nevada. Hicks, 80, was nominated by former President George W. Bush for the U.S. District Court for Nevada.

Hicks’ son Washoe County District Attorney Chris Hicks said, “Judge Larry Hicks was a deeply admired lawyer and judge, a devoted friend, mentor, and a committed servant to the administration of justice.” He continued, “To us, he was first and foremost, a man who put nothing before family. He was a hero in all manners, a loving husband of nearly 59 years, a doting dad, an adoring Papa, and brother. His loss is beyond comprehension.”





