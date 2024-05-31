NATIONAL NEWS – Third person infected with bird flu in the U.S.

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

A farmworker in Michigan has been diagnosed with bird flu. This is the third person infected in the United States and the second farmworker in Michigan.

Michigan’s Chief Medical Executive Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian said, “Michigan has led a swift public health response, and we have been tracking this situation closely since influenza A (H5N1) was detected in poultry and dairy herds in Michigan. Farmworkers who have been exposed to impacted animals have been asked to report even mild symptoms, and testing for the virus has been made available.” She continued, “We have not seen signs of sustained human-to-human transmission, and the current health risk to the general public remains low.”





