WASHINGTON, D.C. NEWS – Plane aborts takeoff at Reagan National Airport to avoid another aircraft

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

A flight had to abort takeoff at Reagan National Airport for the second time in six weeks to avoid another plane. An American Airlines flight heading to Boston had to stop takeoff Wednesday to avoid another plane that was landing.

The Federal Aviation Administration said that they will be investigating. American Airlines said, “The safety of our customers and team members is our top priority, and we’re grateful to our crew for their professionalism. We will support the FAA in its investigation.”