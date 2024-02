Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

President Joe Biden’s national security spokesman, John Kirby, is getting a new expanded role at the White House, according to a U.S. official. Kirby’s new role will be the White House National Security Communications adviser.

He will also become an assistant to the president. Kirby transitioned to the White House in 2022 as the National Security Council coordinator. Kirby served as a top spokesman at the Pentagon during the Obama administration.