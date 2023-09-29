WASHINGTON, DC NEWS – District nightclub loses liquor license after death of former Morgan State basketball player, Bozeman

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Blake Bozeman, a former Morgan State basketball player and the son of coach Todd Bozeman, was killed at Cru Hookah Lounge on Sept. 23 in the District. On Friday, it was announced that the lounge lost its liquor license after previously being ordered to shut down by the acting Police Chief Pamela Smith.

Smith said poor safety protocols played a role in a weapon getting into the lounge undetected. After the suspension, the lounge will have the opportunity to request a hearing with the District’s Alcohol Beverage and Cannabis Administration Board.





