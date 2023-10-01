MARYLAND NEWS – Parasite found in Baltimore’s drinking water reservoir

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

During routine testing of the Druid Lake Reservoir, Baltimore City Department of Public Works found low levels of the microplastic parasite, Cryptosporidium. “Cryptosporidium is a microorganism commonly found in lakes and rivers, which can potentially cause gastrointestinal problems, particularly, in those who are immunocompromised, elderly, or children,” shared the Department of Public Works in a press release on Sept. 28.

The monthly testing samples for September were collected on Sep. 19, and the results came back on Sep. 26. The department said that the monthly testing for August had no signs of Cryptosporidium. Vulnerable populations are advised to drink bottled water, filter tap water, and boil water for one minute before consuming.





