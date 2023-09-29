NATIONAL NEWS – California Senator and trailblazer Dianne Feinstein dies at 90

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Senator Dianne Feinstein, D-CA, has passed away at age 90. She was the longest-serving woman in the Senate, elected to the California Senate in 1992. Feinstein has largely impacted legislation, notably, she helped create the nationwide AMBER Alert network, the Federal Assault Weapons Ban of 1994, and was an active voice for LGBTQ rights for Americans.

Feinstein was the oldest member of the Senate and had announced that she would retire from Congress in February. Three Democratic representatives are campaigning for Feinstein’s seat: Barbara Lee, Katie Porter, and Adam Schiff. “There are few women who can be called senator, chairman, mayor, wife, mom and grandmother. Senator Feinstein was a force of nature who made an incredible impact on our country and her home state,” said a statement from the senator’s office.





