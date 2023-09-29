NATIONAL NEWS – Saltwater intrusion threatens New Orleans drinking water from the Mississippi River

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

On Wednesday, President Biden approved federal aid to be sent to New Orleans, following an intrusion of saltwater into the Mississippi River that threatens their water infrastructure. Due to a drought, the Mississippi River’s water flow has run low and its ability to hold off the saltwater from the Gulf of Mexico from running upstream has been compromised.

The aid approved by President Biden will help the parishes of Plaquemines, St. Bernard, Jefferson, and Orleans. Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards said that 20% of the state could be affected by the intrusion.