MARYLAND NEWS – Billingsley arrested in connection with the murder of Baltimore tech CEO

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Baltimore police arrested Jason Dean Billingsley, 32, for his alleged involvement in the murder of Pava LaPere, the 26-year-old CEO and cofounder of EcoMap Technologies. Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley said that LaPere was reported missing Monday morning. Later that day, police were called to her apartment where she was found with signs of blunt-force trauma.

Billingsley has a long track record and in 2009 at 18 years old, he pleaded guilty to first-degree assault and was sentenced to two years of supervised probation. He later violated these terms and was convicted of second-degree assault in 2011 and sentenced to two years in prison. After serving his sentence he was convicted of a rape attempt in 2013 and was sentenced to 30 years in prison, but 16 years of the sentence were suspended. He was given five years of supervised probation. “This individual will kill and he will rape. He will do anything he can to cause harm,” said Commissioner Worley in a news conference.





