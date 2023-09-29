NATIONAL NEWS – Judge rules that Trump committed fraud with his New York company

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Judge Arthur Engoron ruled that Donald Trump allegedly committed fraud against banks and insurers for years. The civil lawsuit brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James has found that Trump exaggerated his net worth and assets for approximately a decade to secure loans and finalize deals.

Judge Engoron ordered Trump’s business license and certificates to be rescinded, while the attorney general’s office is seeking $250 million in fines. Trump’s son, Eric. posted to social media, “Today, I have lost all faith in the New York legal system…” in response to the ruling.





