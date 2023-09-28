WASHINGTON, D.C. NEWS – 5 individuals shot in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday night

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Two men were killed and three others were injured in a shooting on 14th Street and Saratoga Avenue in Northeast Washington, D.C. on Wednesday night. Two men were pronounced dead on the scene, one man was transported to a hospital by emergency services, and two other men drove themselves to a hospital.

“We’re having these crew-on-crew senseless arguments where firearms are being introduced when folks have disputes as opposed to being able to resolve them the way we typically would dissolve a dispute,” said acting Police Chief Pamela Smith in a news conference. The police are searching for three male suspects driving a gray SUV.





