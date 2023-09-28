NATIONAL NEWS – Senate unanimously passes bill requiring formal dress code in response to Senator Fetterman’s attire

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

A bipartisan bill from Democratic Senator Joe Manchin and Republican Senator Mitt Romney requires that members follow a formal dress code when on the Senate floor. This bill comes after Senator John Fetterman began wearing casual clothing while performing his duties.

Historically, there was never a formally written dress code and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer chose to stop enforcing the unspecified rule. “Don’t we have a lot of really, really, really, really, really more important things that we should be addressing here about the Senate,” was Fetterman’s response to the conversations regarding his choice of clothing. The Senate unanimously passed the bill requiring business attire to be worn on the Senate floor.





