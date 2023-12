Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

The Metro budget proposal for the next fiscal year will include reduced services, higher fares, and mass layoffs. The agency has a $750 million deficit that they are facing for the next fiscal year.

Almost 2,300 full-time Metro employees would be laid off, fares would go up by 20%, 10 Metro stations would close, and 67 bus routes would be cut. These changes are a result of lower usage after the pandemic, according to Metro General Manager and CEO Randy Clarke.