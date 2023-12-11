ENTERTAINMENT NEWS – Ryan O’Neal, ‘Love Story’ star, dead at 82

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Ryan O’Neal, an Oscar-nominated actor, known for “Love Story” and “Paper Moon” died on Friday at age 82. He received an Oscar nomination for the 1970 adaptation of Erich Segal’s novel “Love Story” which earned around $170 million at the box office.

“My dad passed away peacefully today, with his loving team by his side supporting him and loving him as he would us,” said his son, Patrick on social media. “My father Ryan O’Neal has always been my hero. I looked up to him and he was always bigger than life.”





