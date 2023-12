Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Mai Whelan won Netflix’s “Squid Game: The Challenge” and took home the grand prize of $4.56 million. Whelan is U.S. Navy veteran and a resident of Fairfax County.

Whelan beat out 456 other contestants in the show’s two weeks of filming. “I didn’t have high expectations,” said Whelan. “I just wanted to move forward to see the set.”