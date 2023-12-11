MARYLAND NEWS – Takoma Park restaurant and bar receives bomb threat because of drag brunch

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Motorkat, a restaurant and bar in Takoma Park, Maryland was forced to cancel their planned drag brunch and story time event after receiving bomb threats. Takoma Park Police were emailed a bomb threat toward the attendees of the event at the restaurant.

“The planned drag brunch and drag story time events were designed to be inclusive gatherings promoting positivity and acceptance,” said Motorkat in a statement. “Unfortunately, this incident demonstrates that hate and discrimination continue to persist in our society.”





