POLITICS – Former Rep. Tom Suozzi nominated for George Santos’ House seat

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Former Democrat Rep. Tom Suozzi was nominated by New York Democrats to run for the special election to fill George Santos’ vacant house seat following his expulsion. Suozzi announced his campaign in a statement, “I will work day and night with both parties to deliver for the people, to make living here more affordable, safer and better.”

Suozzi previously represented New York’s 3rd congressional district for three terms. New York Governor Kathy Hochul declared that the special election will be held on Feb. 13.





