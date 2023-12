Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Steven Schwartz, 85, was arrested for fatally stabbing his 81-year-old wife Sharron Schwartz. The stabbing occurred at their northwest apartment on Sunday.

Both were taken to the hospital for their injuries, where Sharron Schwartz died and Steven Schwartz was treated for self-inflicted, non-life-threatening injuries. Steven Schwartz was arrested and charged with second-degree murder while armed.