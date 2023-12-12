Trending
The DC Spotlight Newspaper
VIRGINIA NEWS – Man arrested for bringing handgun and knife to Prince William County church

Featured, Features, Virginia News

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Rui Jiang, 35, was additionally charged with attempted aggravated murder of multiple persons on Monday for bringing a handgun and two knives to Park Valley Church in Haymarket, Virginia on Sept. 24. Prince William County Police were alerted through a call that Jiang had posted vague threats along with images of the church to his social media.

He was initially charged with carrying a dangerous weapon into a place of religious worship and threats of bodily harm. He has been in custody since September. 



